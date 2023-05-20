PHOTOS: Stars in unique outfits at AMVCA award

The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is currently ongoing at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island,…

The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is currently ongoing at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award is one of the biggest entertainment events in Africa.

The black carpet began at 4pm while the main event kicked off at 7pm.

Popular Nigerian TV and Radio host, IK Osakioduwa, and Miss Universe 2019, South African Zozi Tunzi, are hosts for the night.

Below are pictures of your favourite stars:

Sharon Onoja

Juliet Ibrahim

Ini Edo

Adunni Ade

Tobi Bakre

Uti Nwachukwu

VJAdams