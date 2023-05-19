Anambra attack: US embassy confirms return of abducted staff

The United States Embassy in Abuja has confirmed the return of two of its staff who were abducted during an attack in Ogbaru Local Government…

The United States Embassy in Abuja has confirmed the return of two of its staff who were abducted during an attack in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Daily Trust had reported how a convoy of US embassy staff was attacked on Tuesday, while some staff and security personnel gunned down on the spot with their corpses ablaze.

But on Friday, the Anambra State Police command announced the rescue of two staff by joint security operatives in Anambra.

Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the kidnapped staff were rescued unhurt.

No details of the rescue was given, including the location or any other information on the state of health of the rescued victims.

In a statement on Friday, the embassy confirmed that two employees involved in the Anambra convoy attack had been rescued.

It said they were safe under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra.

“We have informed their families of their safe recovery. US Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

“We continue to work intensively with the Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack.

“We welcome any information the public may have in this regard. We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues and mourn with them for those who died in the attack.”

On Thursday, Anambra Commissioner for Police, CP Echeng Echeng, had told journalists that two persons had been arrested in connection with the crime.

He gave the names of those murdered as Inspector Bukar Adams, Inspector Friday Morgan, Inspector Adamu Andrew and Inspector Emmanuel Lupata; they were all from Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos.

According to the CP, information from the USAID authority disclosed that five (5) of their staff and four policemen were involved in the attack

The embassy staff are: Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong

Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila and Avwuvie Kaye Monday.

He said the police suspected members of Eastern Security Network ESN/ Indigenous people of Braifa, IPOB to have carried out the attack.

IPOB has issued a statement in which it denied involvement.