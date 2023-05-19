Abducted US embassy staff rescued in Anambra

Joint security operatives in Anambra state have reportedly rescued two remaining staff of the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria who were kidnapped on…

Joint security operatives in Anambra state have reportedly rescued two remaining staff of the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria who were kidnapped on Tuesday.

The rescued staff were in the convoy attacked along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.

The assailants had gunned down four persons on the spot and set their corpses ablaze.

In a statement released this morning, Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the kidnapped staff of the embassy were rescued on Friday morning.

“In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.”

No details of the rescue was given, including the location or any other information on the state of health of the rescued victims.

He stated that operation was still ongoing and that further details would be communicated.

On Thursday, Anambra Commissioner for Police, CP Echeng Echeng, had told journalists that two persons had been arrested in connection with the crime.

He gave the names of those murdered as Inspector Bukar Adams, Inspector Friday Morgan, Inspector Adamu Andrew and Inspector Emmanuel Lupata; they were all from Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos.

According to the CP, information from the USAID authority disclosed that five (5) of their staff and four policemen were involved in the attack

The embassy staff are: Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Prince Ubong

Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila and Avwuvie Kaye Monday.

He said the police suspected members of Eastern Security Network ESN/ Indigenous people of Braifa, IPOB to have carried out the attack.