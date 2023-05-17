Soludo: We’ll smoke out murderers of US embassy staff

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has vowed that the people behind the killing of some staff of US Consulate in Nigeria will be arrested.…

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has vowed that the people behind the killing of some staff of US Consulate in Nigeria will be arrested.

The governor said this while commiserating with the families of the victims of those killed and abducted on Tuesday.

Daily Trust had reported how the convoy of the US officials was ambushed on Atani-Osamale road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

The attack led to the killing of four people including two staff and two police officers while two police officers and a driver were abducted.

Reacting in a statement which his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, issued on his behalf, Soludo said he was saddened by the killings.

“On behalf of the government and great people of Anambra State, the Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families and organisations, particularly the US Embassy, over the death of their staff and policemen who were attacked by gunmen along Atani-Osamala Road, Ogbaru Local Government Area on Tuesday, 16th May 2023 while they were on a mission in Anambra State.

“We strongly condemn the heinous and unprovoked attack. Over the last one year, we have worked very hard with our gallant security forces to massively degrade criminality and restore law and order. We can proudly assert that Anambra is currently one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“Only two weeks ago, the dreaded and notorious criminal gang leader operating mostly in a neighboring state was gunned down with four of his team members when they made incursion into Anambra and recovered huge deadly weapons. The criminals are largely on the run or feeling the heat of our zero tolerance to criminality.

“This incident in a remote riverine community in Ogbaru local government is a reminder that patches of these criminal gangs can still unleash senseless and murderous acts.

“Whatever the identity or motive of the attackers, Anambra State government will actively work with the security agencies to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice. We call on anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the criminals to offer same on our secured security phone numbers or to any of the security agencies and such informant will be handsomely rewarded. Investigations are underway.

“We assure our residents and visitors of our continued commitment to law and order. If anything, this incident has emboldened our drive.

“As the investigation continues, it is important to highlight an important preliminary takeaway from the facts so far. It is evident from reports by the various security agencies in the state that the visiting team made their own security arrangements and totally bypassed the existing security architecture in the state and the state government was not aware of the “humanitarian mission” of the visiting team.

“In a place like parts of Ogbaru where security forces have been fighting the criminals and oil bunkerers, the sight of few policemen can indeed attract vengeance from the criminal gangs. Correcting such lapses and ensuring better coordination will help prevent such avoidable incidents in the future. Together, we will prevail over those who seek to disrupt the peace and stability of our society.”