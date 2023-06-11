Al-Makura clears air on order for APC to vacate his building

A former governor of Nasarawa State and immediate past senator representing Nasarawa South, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has said did not give any order to…

A former governor of Nasarawa State and immediate past senator representing Nasarawa South, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has said did not give any order to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vacate the building he donated to Governor Abdullahi Sule for his campaign activities.

There were reports that Al-Makura ordered the vacation of APC over his alleged displeasure in the ongoing leadership crisis in the state assembly.

But Al-Makura reacting yesterday, said, he donated his building to Governor Abdullahi Sule campaign activities in 2019 and 2023 and not for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said it was the governor who said he no longer needed the building since campaign activities were over.

“I was not the one that asked them to vacate the office; it was yesterday somebody was even telling me that the governor has sent his DG to come and evacuate all their property from the building, if not, I was not aware that they have evacuated their property from the building,” Al-Makura said.

He said he had no issues with the governor over the said building.

