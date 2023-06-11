‘Akande spoke truth over Emefiele’s suspension’

The tweets of Laolu Akande, spokesman of ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, supporting the suspension of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have continued to generate reactions.…

The tweets of Laolu Akande, spokesman of ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, supporting the suspension of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have continued to generate reactions.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Akande had said that Emefiele had enough time to change his ways but failed to.

While some persons criticised Akande, Dayo Akintobi, a public affairs analyst, said the tweets represent a reflection of Akande’s forthrightness and honesty.

In his tweets, Akande said beaming a searchlight on Emefiele is not about political leanings, but rather about integrity in public office and about putting the well-being of the Nigerian people above all other considerations.

The former Special Assistant to the Vice President highlighted the CBN Governor’s “misdeeds and misdemeanors which caused colossal damage to the apex bank and the country’s economy, all to the detriment of the Nigerian people”.

He said the CBN cashless policy which visited much hardship on Nigerians was not even Emefiele’s worst sin, rather the “reckless and pervasive corruption in the dual foreign exchange policy and accompanying arbitrage that was a hallmark of the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership, caused the greatest damage”.

Akintobi commended Akande’s courage in speaking out against Emefiele’s actions, especially as it is coming from someone who served in the same administration as the CBN Governor.

“This is highly commendable, considering that he is a former aide to Vice President Osinbajo,” Akintobi said.

“It is noteworthy that when Osinbajo was Acting President, there were rumors about him planning to suspend the CBN Governor then, but Emefiele effectively warded off a fall from grace at that time by toeing Osinbajo’s line, who had made clear what he wanted done, and was firm in his resolve that the CBN implement his recommendations, which did in fact give rise to economic growth at the time.”

According to Akintobi, the tweet is a reminder of the importance of integrity and accountability in public office.

“It is only by speaking out against corrupt practices and calling for accountability that we can build a better Nigeria.”

“The country needs more people like Akande who are not afraid to own up to the truth even if it opens them up to criticism of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted,” he said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...