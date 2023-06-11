We lost over N10bn in UTC demolition – Printers

Professional printers in the Federal Capital Territory under the umbrella of Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) said over N10 billion in value…

Professional printers in the Federal Capital Territory under the umbrella of Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) said over N10 billion in value of printing machines was lost in the recent demolition of the popular UTC Market.

UTC, a popular printing hub in Abuja which is located at the Area 10 axis of Garki, was recently demolished by the FCT authorities as part of efforts to remodel the market into a shopping complex.

Speaking yesterday at an intervention programme organised by the Nigerian Medium and Large-Scale Printers League, chairman of CIPPON in the FCT, Olajumoke Owoeye, said the demolition has thrown many of its members into hunger which was why the institute decided to come up with an intervention scheme.

“The value of printers lost in that demolition is more than N10bn because people were not even allowed to pull out their things. This is why we came up with this event today as part of our interventions scheme to raise funds and support our affected members,” she said.

Also speaking, Omoniyi Adesoye who is the National President, Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria, said the intervention scheme was necessary because of the relevance of UTC to the Nigerian printing market.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...