Agency hails life jail sentence of teacher for defiling 6-year-old pupil

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has hailed a court judgment sentencing a 41-year-old teacher, Chukwu Ndubuisi, to life imprisonment for defiling his six-year-old pupil.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, commended the judgment in a statement on Thursday.

She noted that the defilement case, which involved a pupil of a private school, was prosecuted at the Lagos State High Court presided over by Justice Sodetan Ogunsanya.

Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi commended Ogunsanya and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for commitment to justice delivery.

The DSVA boss further said that the victim and her parents exhibited strength and determination throughout the period despite challenges.

She said, “They showed outstanding courage and were the voice of other victims and the voice of everyone in the fight against domestic and sexual violence.”

While encouraging other victims to speak up, she said, “Domestic and sexual violence thrives in silence. Healing begins with sharing experience.

“At DSVA, you would be heard and we will pursue justice together; please speak, we are listening.

“We will not rest until we rid our dear state of this menace and restore the peace and trust of every member of society, especially those who are deemed weakest.”

The convict, Ndubisi, a teacher of Mind Builders Nursery and Primary School, Omole Phase II, Ikeja, who had unhindered access to the child defiled her several times in June 2016. (NAN)