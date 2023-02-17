Kano recorded 14 rape cases, 67 other sexual abuses in 3 months – Centre

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has called on the Kano State Government to consider domesticating the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP)…

The center said the call was necessary as it recorded 171 GBV cases from November, 2022, to February, 2023, via its platform in the state.

Addressing newsmen, CITAD’s Gender Officer, Zainab Aminu, said the cases were recorded through their monitoring and reporting app developed by the centre.

She said, “While working alongside other CSOs to ensure we curb GBV, we highly call on the government to as a matter of urgency domesticate the VAPP Act in the state to assist in seeking justice for survivors while creating safe spaces for them.

“In the months of November through January, we received a total of 171 cases of GBV through our monitoring app. 14 of these cases were rape, whereby 12 of the victims were girls and two males; 61 of the cases were of sexual harassment, 67 were sexual abuse, 16 were online harassment, three were sexual blackmail and 10 were wife battering.

“This has highlighted the pervasive nature of this crime in Nigeria.”

She said preventive measures to be imbibed included engagement of families, communities and community gate-keepers such as traditional and religious leaders and men and boys to dispel the bad acts in societies.

She added that, “Individuals, as well as local communities, need to be vigilant, understand what is happening in the neighbourhood and respond promptly by alerting relevant security services when they suspect that a family member, friend and/or neighbour is falling victim of violence.

“It is important for society to understand that GBV not only has negative consequences for women and girls, but also their families, communities and the country at large.”