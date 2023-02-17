✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Man remanded for sodomising 10-year-old

A magistrates’ court on Thursday in Kaduna, Kaduna State, ordered that a 28-year-old man, Illiyasu Garba, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising…

    By .

A magistrates’ court on Thursday in Kaduna, Kaduna State, ordered that a 28-year-old man, Illiyasu Garba, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of Garba for want in jurisdiction and ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice and adjourned to March 20.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that on January 22, the defendant lured the boy into his room and defiled him.

 

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories