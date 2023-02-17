Man remanded for sodomising 10-year-old

A magistrates’ court on Thursday in Kaduna, Kaduna State, ordered that a 28-year-old man, Illiyasu Garba, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising…

A magistrates’ court on Thursday in Kaduna, Kaduna State, ordered that a 28-year-old man, Illiyasu Garba, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of Garba for want in jurisdiction and ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice and adjourned to March 20.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that on January 22, the defendant lured the boy into his room and defiled him.