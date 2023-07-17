Again, boy drowns in FCT

Barely a week after a nine-year-old almajiri, Jafar Musa, drowned, a 10-year-old boy, Dayyabu Ibrahim, drowned in a river in Gada-Biyu village in Kwali…

Barely a week after a nine-year-old almajiri, Jafar Musa, drowned, a 10-year-old boy, Dayyabu Ibrahim, drowned in a river in Gada-Biyu village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

City & Crime reports that Gada-Biyu, which is on the Abuja-Lokoja highway, has predominantly Hausa residents who are into dry season farming.

Confirming the latest incident to our reporter on Sunday, the Chairman of the Hausa community, Malam Dahiru Garba, explained that last Friday around 1pm the boy, alongside some teenage boys, went to swim in the river when he drowned.

He said that, “It was a farmer who saw the corpse of the boy on the river bank that raised the alarm before his family were contacted. The family took the remains of the boy and buried them according to Islamic rites.

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident at the time of filing this report.

