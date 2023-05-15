Again, bandits raid Kagarko, kidnap pastor, 21 villagers

Barely a week after bandits invaded the Emir of Kagarko’s personal house and abducted three of his daughters, five grandchildren and six others, gunmen have…

Barely a week after bandits invaded the Emir of Kagarko’s personal house and abducted three of his daughters, five grandchildren and six others, gunmen have raided some villages in the chiefdom and abducted a pastor and 21 others.

A resident of Kagarko, Ishaka Bala, who confirmed the latest incident through telephone on Sunday, said it happened last Friday night when the gunmen in their large numbers raided Kago, Tsauni-Abe, Doguwa and Akoti villages.

He said the bandits invaded some houses amid sporadic gunshots and whisked away the pastor and 21 others.

He noted that, “The bandits however did not succeed when they invaded Doguwa village as vigilantes engaged them in a shootout in which a vigilante sustained injuries.”

The Secretary to the Emir of Kagarko, Yahaya Ibrahim, who also confirmed the latest incident to our reporter, said he received information of the attacks on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, was yet to confirm the latest incident as he did not reply to an SMS as at the time of filing this report.