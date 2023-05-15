Drunken driver rams into motor park in Ondo, kills teenager

A car driven by a man said to be drunk has rammed into a motor park in Odigbo LGA of Ondo State and killed a…

Daily Trust gathered that the victim was selling snacks (puff-puff and buns) at the park.

A witness, Olamide Bolade, said the driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Picnic car with number EPE 576DC, was allegedly drunk when the accident occurred.

“Sadly, he rammed into the park and killed the boy (Edet) on the spot,” he said.

The accident which happened along the ever-busy Odigbo-Ore road sent the foster parents of the teenager and people around the area into mourning.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested by the police.

She explained that the incident would have led to a mob action but for the timely intervention of security agents at the scene who ensured the situation did not turn violent.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested by the police, while the damaged vehicle and a motorcycle were towed to Odigbo Police Station,” the PPRO said.

She added that the remains of the teenager had been deposited at the morgue in Ore.