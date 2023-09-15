After opposing his emergence, Lukman meets Ganduje over issues in APC

Former Director-General of the Progressive, Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukam has met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.…

Former Director-General of the Progressive, Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukam has met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Lukman, the immediate past APC National Vice Chairman (North-West) in a statement yesterday said his meeting with Ganduje was to discuss the challenges facing the party and to intimate him of his incoming book titled, “APC and Transition Politics.”

Recall that Lukman was opposed to the emergence of Ganduje as APC national chairman as he had in different press statements insisted that the North Central and precisely, a Christian should replace Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State who resigned on July 16.

Lukman’s visit was the first, since Ganduje took over as the APC national chairman on August 4, 2023.

The statement reads in part, “I had the privilege of meeting His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC National Chairman on Wednesday and discussed challenges facing our great party. A major highlight of our discussion is the forthcoming publication, APC and Transition Politics, which is a compilation of contributions made to the debate to reform the APC to achieve its founding vision of becoming a progressive party in Nigeria.

“Given recent developments in the APC leading to Dr. Ganduje’s emergence as the national chairman of our great party, it became necessary to publish these contributions, which testifies to the consistent support made towards the emergence of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, first as the presidential candidate of APC and the victory of the APC during the 2023 presidential elections.

“The publication, APC and Transition Politics is being edited, which should be concluded before the end of September. His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje welcomed the initiative to produce APC and Transition Politics and endorsed it. Being a party envisioned to be progressive, production of knowledge is an important requirement.

“To achieve that, Dr. Ganduje reminded me about the commitment of APC to establish a Progressive Institute. He affirmed the commitment of the party under his leadership to establish one.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...