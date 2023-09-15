FG inaugurates 15-man c’ttee for 63 independence anniversary

The federal government has inaugurated a 15-man inter-ministerial committee to organise the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary. Secretary to the Government of the…

The federal government has inaugurated a 15-man inter-ministerial committee to organise the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who inaugurated the committee on Thursday in Abuja, also rolled out activities lined up for the 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

Akume, who is the chairman of the committee, said that the proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to finalization by the committee.

According to him, there will be a presidential broadcast by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 1 as part of the programme lined up for the celebration.

Members of the committee include ministers of information and culture; interior, finance and coordinating minister of the economy, foreign affairs, and FCT.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director General of the Department of State Services, Commander of the Guards Brigade, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office; Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office; Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office.

