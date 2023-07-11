Adamu reveals Gov Akeredolu is incapacitated

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has disclosed that the ailing Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is incapacitated. Adamu stated this…

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has disclosed that the ailing Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is incapacitated.

Adamu stated this at a meeting between the national leadership of the party and APC state chairmen.

Addressing the APC state chairmen, Adamu revealed that the governor was incapacitated and currently hospitalised overseas.

“We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo state who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery,” he said.

Ailing Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave Indefinitely

I'm recuperating, will resume soon – Gov Akeredolu

The national chairman also said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is consulting extensively before drawing up his ministerial list.

“The president has just started. And he is doing his extensive consultation before coming up with his nominees for ministers.

“The nomination of the ministers will come first. They will go through their screening until they are pronounced after they have been submitted by Mr. President. And Mr President will formally appoint his Ministers and swear them in.

“Only after doing that will he disclose each of them to the country to know which Minister is going to which ministry, and how many ministries we are going to have,” he said.

Adamu’s revelation comes hours after Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of South West Governor’s Forum, wrote to the state House of Assembly to extend his medical leave indefinitely.

The governor, who has been in and out of hospitals, transmitted power to his deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, last month.

He had said he would resume duty this week, but Akeredolu extended the medical leave indefinitely.

It is unclear the ailment that he is battling, but his absence has changed the calculation for the 2024 governorship election.

