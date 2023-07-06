I’m recuperating, will resume soon – Gov Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that he is ‘recovering’ from his health challenges which have hindered him from performing his duties as the…

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that he is ‘recovering’ from his health challenges which have hindered him from performing his duties as the Chief Executive Officer of the state.

Akeredolu, who noted that he was in high spirits, stated this in an emotional ladden message, issued to journalists on Thursday. Daily Trust had reported that the Ondo State governor had been sick for over a month while the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been acting on his behalf.

The governor had also been outside the state, attending to his health challenges and since his absence there had been political bickering among members of his cabinet particularly those who had been eyeing his sit intending to succeed him.

Speaking further in the message, Mr Akeredolu said he can no longer wait to be on his feet and return to work after being down with an undisclosed ailment. The governor, who explained that he was awaiting directives from his medical doctors to resume office, however, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support.

He added that the members of the State Executive Council and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have also been helpful in their prayers and support, noting that their solidarity during his sickness had lifted his spirit.

Akeredolu said, “I pen this message with a vigour overflowing with immense gratitude and deep appreciation. Your dedication, understanding, ceaseless prayers and messages of goodwill during my journey to recovery have been nothing short of a soothing balm for my soul. Your unwavering support and genuine affection have sustained my determination to renewed vigour and, most importantly, to continue serving you, the good people of Ondo State.

“I am profoundly grateful to our esteemed President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his team, as well as all political party leaders, my brother Governors, the State Executive Council, and the members of the State House of Assembly for their unwavering support. Your collective strength and solidarity have uplifted my spirit and reaffirmed my commitment to our shared vision for progress and development.

The governor continued, “While I remain on the path to recovery, I eagerly await the moment when I will stand among you once again. Rest assured, I am in high spirits and have full faith in the expertise of my doctors. I will return to you all as soon as they deem it expedient.

“My dear people, once again, your prayers, support, and the rejuvenating elixir of goodwill you have bestowed upon me have fortified my resolve. I am resolute in my dedication to serving you and working tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved Ondo State.”

