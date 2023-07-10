BREAKING: Ailing Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave Indefinitely

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has extended his one-month medical leave indefinitely. The notice of extension was contained in a letter dispatched to the…

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has extended his one-month medical leave indefinitely.

The notice of extension was contained in a letter dispatched to the lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Daily Trust recall that Akeredolu had earlier informed the lawmakers of proceeding on “medical leave” on June 5, 2023, and was expected to resume on July 6, 2023.

But on Monday, the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt (Hon) Olamide Oladiji, confirmed the extension of the governor’s leave in a short terse issued to journalists in Akure.

Oladiji said Mr Akeredolu extended his leave following his doctor’s advice on the need to take adequate rest after recuperating.

He disclosed that the State House of Assembly already received a letter of extension on medical leave.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, Oladiji said the governor’s action was in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa would continue to act as Governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor.

He was, however, optimistic that the governor would soon resume his duty.

Mr Akeredolu’s extension of his medical leave would make it the first time he would be seeking an indefinite medical vacation for treatment.

Mr Akeredolu’s absence in the state has also polarised his government as the members of his cabinet continued to heat the polity ahead of the 2024 governorship election.

