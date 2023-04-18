Adamawa: Mysteries behind Ari’s declaration should be exposed – Ex-INEC commissioner

A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Mustapha Lecky, has urged the electoral body to dig out the mysteries behind…

A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Mustapha Lecky, has urged the electoral body to dig out the mysteries behind what transpired in Adamawa on Sunday when Barr. Yusuf Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, controversially declared Senator Aisha Dahiru aka Binani as winner of the governorship election in the state.

Dr Lecky said this while speaking on Channels Television’s political programme, Politics Today, on Monday night.

Ari had on Sunday morning declared Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner while collation of results of the Saturday’s supplementary election was still ongoing.

The INEC nullified his action and on Monday asked him to stay away from office till further notice.

Reacting to this development, Dr Lecky said: “I was quite saddened really because this [REC’s action] is like extreme. I can’t remember historically and during my time at INEC if this kind of thing happened.

“I saw it and I read about it and I saw the pictures and it’s quite saddening to see that kind of thing happen. I think this is not the best time for INEC. It’s quite a damage that the commission will have to struggle to dig out of.

“The REC in Adamawa is a barrister, he’s a lawyer. So, he should actually know the law more than any other person.

“We need to have more details because ordinarily, in this election, given the nature and the build-up to this particular election in Adamawa, INEC ought to have supported and strengthened the electoral governance in that state at that moment.

“There are a lot of things that need to be heard; were there more people and how was it possible for him to overcome the resistance? Did he act alone? How could he have acted alone when he had seniors like National Commissioners in place? He can’t overrule the National Commissioners who were present, so what happened?”

He posited that the REC was to take directives from the National Commissioners, adding that “when a National Commissioner is present, the REC consults him and takes directives from him.”

“That is why I am wondering how did he have the courage to mount the podium and then make the announcement that he made. Something went wrong and it has to be articulated,” Dr Lecky added.