Tinubu micromanages team more than Buhari – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu are two different leaders with unique leadership qualities.

He said Tinubu can micromanage his team by strictly supervising them, more than Buhari does.

Fashola, who worked as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff while he (Tinubu) governed Lagos State, likened the President-elect to a football coach that will delegate tasks to his team, instruct them on what to do and still stand and shout at the touchline until success is achieved.

However, Fashola, who spoke on Channels’ Sunday Politics, said President Buhari could be compared to a football manager that delegates and instructs his players on what to do and goes to sit in the dugout until the expiration of the game.

“I was his chief of staff for four and a half years. I took over from Lai Mohammed. In terms of controlling Asiwaju’s schedule, that was a tough task because he has day and night schedules.

“For those who are going to work with him, he is very nocturnal. I hope he changes. He will wake you up at night. He does his best work in the dead of the night. Unless you push back and claim your space at night, he will encroach it. He is very detailed. He micromanages more than President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I was speaking with somebody and I said imagine there are two football coaches; President Muhammadu Buhari is the type of football coach that will prepare his team, sit in the dugout and watch them play for 90 minutes. He trusts them to do the work and believes there is nothing he can do.

“Asiwaju would be that kind of coach playing the game with them (in the dugout). Those are the two differences you’ll see. One prepares, and one delegates completely. One delegates and stays with you. and each one has his strength,” the minister said.