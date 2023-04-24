Adamawa: Emir of Zuru wants attackers of INEC commissioner prosecuted

The Emir of Zuru, Major General (rtd) Muhammadu Sani Sami, has called for arrest and prosecution of those behind the “dehumanization” of Prof. Abdullahi Abdul…

The Emir of Zuru, Major General (rtd) Muhammadu Sani Sami, has called for arrest and prosecution of those behind the “dehumanization” of Prof. Abdullahi Abdul Zuru in Adamawa State.

Zuru was attacked by a mob in Adamawa State on April 17 while on duty for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the National Commissioner from the North-West, deployed to the state for the governorship election.

In a statement yesterday, the emir described the attack on Zuru as most disrespectful and dehumanising of a responsible law-abiding Nigerian and elderly citizen.

He urged the federal government, the INEC and the Nigeria Police Force to swing into action, saying the mob action was worrisome and should not have happened.

“The sad and horrendous news of the assault unleashed on Professor Abdullahi Abdul Zuru by some angry political hoodlooms in Adamawa State was received by the Zuru Emirate Council and the people of Zuru with rude shock.

“The incident was not only unfortunate but it remains the most disrespectful and dehumanizing experience a responsible and law-abiding citizen could be allowed to go through, especially in the course of discharging his official duties as a responsible Nigerian.

“On behalf of the entire people of Zuru Emirate, we demand an unreserved apology from the Adamawa State government, INEC, and those concerned.

“We also call on the Federal Government, through its relevant agencies or institutions, to expedite action towards unmasking and prosecuting the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the statement read in part.