FGC Kaduna old students reject plan to take over college land

The Federal Government College (FGC), Kaduna Old students have cried out over what they called an “unscrupulous plan to destroy Federal Unity Schools” following the excision of part of the school’s land by the Kaduna State Government.

They said the takeover of part of the land belonging to the college posed threat to the existence of the college.

President of the association, Seyi Gambo, who addressed a press conference in Lagos, said the planned excision of part of the land started as far back as 2015 but was rejected by the college.

He recalled that on February 12, 2015, a letter was dispatched from the Office of the Director of Basic and Secondary Education Department, Federal Ministry of Education to the Kaduna State Ministry of Lands, Surveys and Country Planning.

Gambo said since the proposal was rejected at the time, the old students thought there was a respite from the Kaduna State government’s effort to excise part of the school’s land, “but this was not to last.”

He disclosed that on April 17, the state government through its Ministry of Urban Planning and Development (KASUPDA) wrote a letter to the Principal about the “Excision of Un-Utilized Land along the Stretch of River Kaduna for Security Reasons.”

“The members of the alumni association of this school are leaders of thought who are concerned about what is going on now. It has angered us and we are going to fight this to the last until all lands belonging to our school are returned,” Gambo added.