Adamawa court dismisses SDP’s petition against Fintiri

The Adamawa State governorship election petition tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Umar Ardo, against Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election.

The SDP and its candidate, Ardo, had approached the tribunal challenging Fintiri’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the election.

In the petition filed on May 8, 2023, Ardo joined INEC, Fintiri and 16 others as respondents, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also accused the first respondent of engaging in corrupt practices such as bribery, threats and violence during the election, and requested the nullification of the entire exercise.

But the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents argued that the petition was statute-barred and should not be entertained by the tribunal. They further alleged that the petition lacked evidence and was not filed in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Delivering judgement on the matter, Chairman of the tribunal, T. O. Uloho, said the petition was incompetent, defective, incongruous and not properly instituted before the court.

She also noted that the petitioners failed to call witnesses or tender evidence to prove their claims and consequently awarded the sum of N200,000 in favour of INEC, Governor Fintiri, the Deputy Governor, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, and PDP against the petitioners.

Adebutu to appeal Ogun tribunal’s verdict

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has rejected the judgement of the election tribunal dismissing his petition against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC, describing it as a threat to democracy.

The tribunal, in a judgement which lasted for more than 11 hours, on Saturday, dismissed the petition, saying it lacked merit.

Daily Trust reports that INEC had declared Abiodun, but PDP and Adebutu filed a petition against Abiodun and APC before the tribunal, alleging irregularities.

However, the tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of non-compliance, over-voting, disenfranchisement of voters, non-qualification of second respondent (Abiodun) and corrupt practices during the poll beyond reasonable doubt and dismissed the petition.

Reacting yesterday, Adebutu’s spokesman, Afolabi Orekoya, said, “The judgement which was based solely on funny technicalities failed to consider the substantial merits and evidence tendered during the trial,” adding that his principal would seek redress at a higher court.

He Further said, “We will not relent until due justice is served. We will continue to fight for the rights and aspirations of our supporters and the citizens of our dear state.”

