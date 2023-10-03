London protest: APC stakeholders ask IG, others to probe NNPP leaders

Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the top echelons of…

Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the top echelons of other security agencies to probe the activities of leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

NNPP members and supporters led by Dr Aminu Bello had on Sunday protested in London following the recent tribunal judgement which sacked the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was the party’s candidate for the March 18 election.

The protesters had stormed Nigeria’s High Commission in London with banners and placards, where they accused a former Governor of Kano State and current National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of interfering in the election petition and demanded “fairness”.

But addressing newsmen after their meeting on Monday in Abuja, National Secretary of the APC Progressives Stakeholders, Barr Isabella Odunayo, warned the NNPP against blackmailing Ganduje, the APC and the judiciary.

She said, “It is barbaric and indeed archaic for the NNPP to tow the path of blackmail, calling for justice in faraway London when justice has already been served with the judgment of the tribunal.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police and the DSS to commence investigation of the outgoing Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the leadership of the NNPP ahead of their prosecution.

“It is by such actions that some desperate politicians may desist from rigging and instilling violence during elections. We are optimistic that the appeal court judges shall also deliver judgement on its merit.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...