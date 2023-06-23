ActionAid empowers 2,000 youths in 3 years in Edo

Country Director ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, has disclosed that the organisation has trained and empowered no fewer than 2,000 youths comprising returned and potential migrants…

Country Director ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, has disclosed that the organisation has trained and empowered no fewer than 2,000 youths comprising returned and potential migrants in three years in Edo State.

Obi disclosed this in Benin during the closeout of the Migration II Project and presentation of a starter pack for the beneficiaries of its empowerment scheme, titled “Dare to Hope” in partnership with Ideal Development and Resource Centre and Kairos Youth Empowerment Initiatives.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that items distributed include 36 industrial sewing machines, seven generators, two hairdressing sets, three DI machines, amongst others.

The project is funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), implemented by ActionAid Italy and ActionAid Nigeria.

Represented by ActionAid Programme Director, Hajiya Suwaiba Muhammed Dankabo, she said the project which started in 2019 was designed to create alternatives to irregular migration through socio-economic empowerment of youths between the ages of 18 and 35.

She explained that the project was being implemented in Auchi in Etsako West, Uromi in Esan Central and Benin in Oredo local government areas of Edo State in partnership with local partners.

Obi commended the Edo State government, office of the First Lady and local partners for their support and contributions throughout the implementation of the project in the state.

