Police arrest man, girlfriend over sale of month-old baby

The Edo State Taskforce against Human Trafficking has apprehended a 48-year-old man, Anthony Igbinogun, and his girlfriend, Joy Umukoro, for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby to fund their drug addiction.

The suspects were arrested alongside their friend, 26-year-old Precious James, who facilitated the alleged illegal transaction by linking them to a buyer in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The agency’s Head of the Investigation Unit, Abigail Ihonre, disclosed this yesterday in Benin, saying the baby was sold for N1.7 million.

“Our investigations revealed that Joy Umukoro, the mother of the baby, delivered the baby in April 2023, and conspired with her boyfriend to sell their baby for N1.7 million. She has confessed to the crime of selling the baby.”

She said investigation into the case was ongoing to locate the buyers and the baby, adding that they would be charged to court in due course.

“The suspects said they carried out the dastardly act because they couldn’t take care of the baby. These people are alleged drug addicts and when it was clear that they couldn’t take care of the baby, they decided to sell him. But that wasn’t the best option for them as the decision may destroy their lives,” he said.

Speaking on why she sold her baby, Joy said, “After giving birth to the baby, life became very difficult and I approached my friend to help me with a buyer and she gave me the link. I travelled to Port Harcourt with another woman and sold the baby for N1,700, 000. The drugs I take are the cause. I also sent some money to my other two children for upkeep and some others for my father’s burial.”

