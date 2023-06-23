We must recover govt’ stolen assets, Alia tells committee

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has charged the Assets Recovery Committees to ensure recovery of all government’s assets that have been illegally taken away…

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has charged the Assets Recovery Committees to ensure recovery of all government’s assets that have been illegally taken away by the immediate past administration of Governor Samuel Ortom.

He gave the charge at the Government House in Makurdi during the official inauguration of the Chairman and members of the State and Local Government Assets Recovery Committees.

“It’s not to victimise or witch hunt anybody but it’s the right thing to do to account for all government assets,” he said.

The governor noted that the constitution of the committees became necessary considering the large number of cars that were hitherto seen with former government officials but are nowhere to be found.

Alia added that he received allegations of conversion, abuse and outright stealing of government property and assets, and therefore, finding it appropriate to set in motion the machinery to recover all that belongs to the state and has been illegally taken away.

Responding on behalf of members, chairman of the committees, Hinga Biem, promised their unflinching support to the governor and their dedicated service to the state.

