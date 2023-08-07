Abuja newspapers distributors get new excos

The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) on Saturday elected a new executive council to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.…

The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) on Saturday elected a new executive council to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The 11-man Executive Council has Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John as president.

He succeeded Benji Obute who led the association for two terms of four years.

In his inaugural speech, the new president said he was in haste to develop the newspapers distribution centre located at Area 1, Abuja, in addition to improving members’ welfare.

He solicited the support of members, media houses, spirited individuals, political leaders, philanthropists, government and non-governmental organizations for the actualization of his dreams for the association.

The immediate past president said he was able to achieve seven out of his eight-point agenda.

He charged his successor to build on the strong foundations he had laid and move the association to the next enviable level.

Obute added that he was optimistic that Emmanuel would not disappoint because of his wealth of knowledge and experience, having served as assistant general secretary, general secretary, PRO and vice president of the association.

The new Executive Council has Alh. Abubakar Shittu as Vice President; Henry Okorieku as General Secretary; Ifeanyi Ezego as Assistant General Secretary; Adedayo Aketepe as Financial Secretary; Eunice Ogundare as Ass. Fin. Secretary; Benson Ujong as Treasurer; Alhassan Ibrahim as PRO; Nachi Nwaokoro as Welfare Secretary; Murtala Abdullahi as Provost I; and Joseph George as Provost II.

