Niger coupists adamant as deadline ends

The coup plotters in Niger are unyielding to the one-week ultimatum given to them by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to quit and allow the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum to return to office or risk military intervention.

Daily Trust reports that the deadline given the military junta expired yesterday, with the putschists remaining obstinate even as they have gone ahead to rally unprecedented support from the civil population who joined them in keeping vigil on the streets of Niamey and other major cities like Maradi on Saturday through Sunday.

Aljazeera news reported last night that an estimated 30,000 people gathered in the capital Niamey at a stadium, some

draped in Russian flags, as the threat of regional military intervention looms.

It said a delegation of members of the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the scene Sunday to cheers from supporters.

The coup leaders have not issued any statement on the deadline yet.

Daily Trust correspondents who are now at the Nigerian borders with Niger in Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa and Borno states, said though there was no fight, millions of people are in dire straits due to fear of the unknown occasioned by high cost or shortage of basic necessities of life like food and drugs.

The residents, Nigerians and Nigeriens alike, said they detest war and called on ECOWAS to have a rethink in line with a clarion call by prominent groups and individuals.

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) was the latest to call on President Bola Tinubu –led regional bloc to trade with caution.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), the group urged ECOWAS to consider the immediate and long-term implications of its actions on the people of the Niger Republic and the wider West African sub-region.

Also, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, through its Secretary General, Professor Khalid Aliyu commended the efforts so far undertaken by the Nigerian government, particularly the initiation of a dialogue process, aimed at resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

“While this attempt may not have yielded the desired results, it demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful resolutions.” JNI also cautioned taking military action against the junta in Niger because of the apparent wider negative implication on Nigeria.

ECOWAS has not yet announced what its next move will be after the expiration of the deadline given to the coupists.

The military regime in Niger, which declared their Commander General, Abdourahamane Tchiani the new head of state, has vowed not to bow to outside pressure.

Daily Trust reports that in the early hours of Wednesday, July 26, members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey and later announced seizing power.

But on Sunday July 30th, ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta to reinstate Bazoum or face a range of stiff sanctions, including military intervention.

On Friday, August 4, military chiefs of some West African countries said they had agreed on a plan for possible military intervention in the event push for a diplomatic solution failed.

The chiefs of defence staff from Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Cote D’ivoire, Cabo Verde and the Republic of Benin stated this at the end of their three-day high-powered delegation meeting held in Abuja.

President Tinubu last night met with governors of states that share boundary with Niger Republic, including Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dikko Radda (Katsina).

Daily Trust made efforts to get an update from the Presidency after the expiration of the seven day ultimatum and what transpired at the Tinubu’s meeting with the governors.

But as of the time of filing this report, no response yet to the text message sent to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, after phone calls.

But credible sources around the Nigerian security architecture said Tinubu might not likely say anything at the moment considering that underground moves were being intensified to avoid military confrontation.

Niger army denies Nigerian soldiers access to Bosso

Our correspondent in Maiduguri reports that operatives of the Nigerian Army in Malam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam LGA in far northern Borno, and their Nigerien counterparts at the border town of Bosso, are faced with heightened tension and suspicion due to the recent event.

Some of the Nigerian soldiers and civilian JTF, who spoke to our correspondent on Sunday, complained of being denied access to Bosso, a town which they relied on heavily for food and other basic provisions for their daily lives.

Mallam Fatori, which is only accessible by traversing the deserts, is approximately 203 km away from Maiduguri.

Therefore, both civilians and troops stationed there for over a decade to contain the excesses of outlawed Boko Haram relied on Bosso, a neighbouring town in Niger, which is just about two kilometres to access a variety of their needs with ease.

When contacted last night, the Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General told one of our correspondents that he was not aware of the development.

He, however, directed Daily Trust to the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba. But several calls to him were not answered and a text message to him was yet to be replied as at when filing this report.

One of the security sources in Malam Fatori told Daily Trust that the Nigerien soldiers had pulled out of the Multinational Joint Task force operation in the area.

He said: “We were once connected by a friendly daily interaction but the recent event has turned these soldiers and even people in the town of Bosso against us.

“As it is now, no uniformed man or Civilian JTF can cross to their territory, sometimes we struggle to use their local people to buy food for us. Wallahi it is not easy here. Only the natives here can tell what soldiers are going through.”

Another security officer who doesn’t want to be named told our correspondent that because of how things degenerated recently, food items were flown to them from Maiduguri but yet, they needed other things that could not be found with ease on the Nigerian side.

“Our supplier in Bosso was sanctioned by the Niger authority, we have to send to Maiduguri before the food items were procured and delivered to us by air,” he said.

Nigerian refugees, locals decry hardship

And on the other side, Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic have said that they were in serious hardship, as they now receive no support from the Nigerian government, with little support from the host country.

It is estimated that over 37,000 persons displaced by Boko Haram from Borno and Yobe states are taking refuge on the border between Niger and Nigeria. The total Nigerian refugees there are over 300, 000, according to authorities.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone, one of the refugees in Diffa, Muhammad Abdullahi, said that the action of the coupists to shut borders had increased the cost of food and other essential goods in border towns.

“I am just from the market, things are just too expensive and people have no money to buy,” he said.

At Machina border in Yobe State, Muhammadu Mallum Machina who sells grains and maintains two families in Nigeria and Niger, said he had not visited his Niger home since the military take-over.

He said that residents at the border villages of Gidigir, Ngamdu, Dumar, Mallawa and Funai also complained that the border closure had crippled their businesses.

Security tight in Maigatari, Jibia, Illela

Residents and businessmen at Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State, which borders Niger Republic said they were living in a tight situation amidst fear due to the border closure and looming military action.

All activities have been brought to a halt, our correspondent who was at the border town, said.

It was observed that there was strict compliance with the directives of the federal government by security operatives including customs, NDLEA, Immigration and DSS at both entry and exit points.

Adare is the immediate community in Niger Republic from Nigeria’s Maigatari with a neighbouring village, Jobi also sitting on the border line between the two countries.

Our reporter gathered that security officials from Niger Republic have also manned a station checkmating passers-by as most people moving along the route hold and present their identity before accessing the village or their farmlands there.

One of the security operatives, who spoke in anonymity, told our reporter that the situation was disturbing but they had to adhere to the directives of the federal government.

“There is no activity going on and there is palpable fear not just with us but also among residents of Maigatari, especially now that the ultimatum issued to the junta has expired,” he said.

The District Head of Maigatari, Alhaji Sani Alhassan Muhammad, who spoke through his representative, Yakubu Muhammad Aminu said, the bond of contention, was uncalled for. “We are completely disturbed by this development; there is tension and fear because we are friends, family, business associates and relatives with Nigeriens. We are one.”

Also, residents of border communities in Jibia LGA of Katsina and those in Niger have called on ECOWAS led by Nigeria to resolve the issues without resorting to war.

Our reporter who was at the border said people were using multiple illegal routes for their social and economic activities.

The illegal routes were rough and mucky, as there was heavy downpour on Saturday, and also not without hurdles as one had to pass through several checkpoints from both Nigerian and Nigerien security agents, of which money usually exchanged hands before passage.

Our correspondent who crossed through one of the routes narrowly escaped being incarcerated by the Nigerien authorities as he was arrested, but later released after payment of fine.

At Faru (Hwaru) village, a Nigerien army intercepted the reporter and asked for travel documents, which were not available. After intense pleas by the motorcyclist who conveyed him, the army insisted on a fine to be paid.

“I can give you three options. We either take you to our office, where a fine of 150 CFA (N169,500) will be paid, or we write a fine of 45 CFA (N50,850) that you have to pay here, or you pay me 11 CFA (N12,430) and find your way,” the officer said. However, N9, 000 eventually solved the case.

At Dan Isa, one of the border towns, a few kilometres away from Jibia, which was hitherto bubbling with commercial activities, our reporter observed that businesses were grounded and residents were seen in groups, discussing the political crisis in the country and the ECOWAS threat of possible military action.

“Our plea is that our leaders should have a rethink. They should try dialogue to resolve this issue. We already have problems with Boko Haram, banditry and Chad and other countries also have their problems,” a resident said.

In Sokoto State, our reporter who went to Illela and thereafter travelled through the bush paths to Konni in Tahoua State of Niger Republic, observed residents of the communities going about their normal businesses.

Malam Sanusi Ahmadu, the chairman of Yan Kabu-Kabu (commercial motorcyclists) association in Konni said they were optimistic Nigerians would not support any military action against their country because of their historical ties.

“Only God can separate Nigeria with Niger because we have many things in common,” he said.

Ahmadu also believed the border closure was temporary as the contentious issue would soon be resolved amicably.

However, a bureau de change operator in Konni said, “We are already feeling the impact of the sanctions imposed on our country. Our people are suffering.”

No further directive- Security source

A security operative at the Illela border post who spoke on condition of anonymity said they have not received any further directive as regards the deadline.

“We didn’t receive any further directive. As you can see everywhere is calm and the people of the town are going about their legitimate businesses without any fear,” the source said.

