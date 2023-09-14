Kano understudies Ogun on conversion to CNG

A team of engineers from Kano State have understudied the government of Ogun State on the conversion of diesel and petrol engines to Compressed Natural…

A team of engineers from Kano State have understudied the government of Ogun State on the conversion of diesel and petrol engines to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The team, led by the Director of Transportation, Kano State Ministry of Transport, Mahmud Musa Seriki, was in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on a mission to understudy the conversion process.

The Ogun State government had embarked on the conversion to eliminate the effect of the recent removal of subsidy on fuel.

The move, according to the government, will reduce the cost of transportation in the state and make living more comfortable.

Speaking while inspecting some of the CNG-powered buses, Seriki said Ogun State was blazing the trail in the conversion to CNG and Kano State which also had the plan to do the same, thought it wise to understudy the process.

“We are pleased to have this firsthand experience and we will go back to our state to replicate the same with a view to making living more abundant for an average Kano resident,” he said.

Addressing the team earlier, Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Revenue Assurance, Oluseyi Ogunseye, said it made more economic sense to run engines on gas rather than on diesel and petrol as it saves almost 40 per cent of funds that could be used for some other pressing needs while at the same time, provides a greener environment and reduces environmental pollution.

He commended the Kano State Government for sending its team of engineers to understudy the Ogun State model of the CNG conversion, assuring that Ogun State would always be willing to assist and share its varied experiences with any State that makes such request.

