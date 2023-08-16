71-yr-old woman beaten to pulp over ‘witchcraft’

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one person in connection with the assault on one Mrs Angelina Asekhamhe (71) over alleged witchcraft…

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one person in connection with the assault on one Mrs Angelina Asekhamhe (71) over alleged witchcraft in Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Ifashe Quarters, Ivioghe community in Etsako LGA of Edo State.

In a viral video seen by City & Crime, Asekhamhe was seen being attacked, beaten, dehumanised and termed a witch by some youths of Ivioghe village where she resides.

The Edo State command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said one person has been arrested in connection with the crime while efforts are on to arrest the principal suspect, one Fidelis Asekhamhe, and others

He said, “When the command saw the viral video, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed A. Dankwara, directed the Area Commander in charge of the Agenebode Area Command, where the incident occurred, to look into the issue with the aim of bringing the perpetrators of such barbaric act to book.”

He said after the incident, the victim’s nephew, one Pastor Anthony Omozuapo, petitioned the police, and stated that the incident occurred on July 31.

“He said the incident happened when one Fidelis Asekhamhe of Ifashe Quarters of Ivioghe community, came to the victim’s house and accused her of attempting to kill him in his dream.

“The said Fidelis also accused the victim of killing her son, Henry, and termed her a witch to which the victim denied all the allegations”

He said, “Dissatisfied with the victim’s response, Fedelis then mobilised the youth who beat her up mercilessly. She was thoroughly beaten, and her properties were also burnt down by the same youths.”

Chidi said the woman was later rescued and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment by the police, adding that she is responding to treatment.

He added, “One person has been arrested in connection with the crime, and the police have intensified efforts to arrest others involved in this inhumane act, especially the principal suspect, Fidelis Asekhamhe.”

He said the commissioner condemned the act and advised citizens to stop taking laws into their hands but channel their complaints to the police.

