MURIC tackles Lagos CAN over Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner nominees

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of hypocrisy over its stance on the controversy surrounding the number of Christians among the persons nominated as commissioners by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The list of the nominees showed that there are 31 Christians and eight Muslims.

The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday in a statement said a press conference addressed by the chairman of the CAN, Lagos State chapter, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, in which he supported the lopsided list of commissioners submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is in bad taste.

Akintola wondered if Lagos CAN could have acted the same way if it was Muslims who had 31 commissioners while Christians had 8 only.

“Our response to his (Adegbite’s) vituperations and irrational position is very simple. Governor Sanwo-Olu supported the Muslim-Muslim ticket not because he was convinced that it was democratic and therefore right, not even because he was fully in support of a Muslim ruling the country, but because he had no choice but to support his principal and political godfather.

“Failure to do so would have endangered his chances of securing a second term. Sanwo-Olu’s perceived support for the Muslim-Muslim ticket was therefore a self-preservation move. It was not from the governor’s heart but from his pharyngeal cavity,” he said.

