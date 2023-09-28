Kano govt to spend N600m on Dawanau Int’l Grains Market

The Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has approved about N600 million for the provision of facilities at the Dawanau International Grains Market. This is…

The Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has approved about N600 million for the provision of facilities at the Dawanau International Grains Market.

This is contained in a statement issued in Kano on Wednesday by Ameen Yassar, a project communication specialist in charge of the project.

Yassar said that the project was being funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood funds.

He said that the facilities included a four-kilometre road, drainage, and street lights, saying that the contract for the construction of the road, drainage and street lights was awarded to the Labor Technical Services Ltd. at the cost of N508 million.

Yassar said that a contract for three blocks of lavatory, mosque, police outpost, offices and conference room was awarded to AITEC Infraconsult Ltd., at the cost of N92 million.

He said that the project was expected to be completed within 12 months. (NAN)

