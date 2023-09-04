6 die in renewed cult war in Edo

At least five people have been reportedly killed following a renewed cult-related fight in the last four days in Edo State. It was gathered…

At least five people have been reportedly killed following a renewed cult-related fight in the last four days in Edo State.

It was gathered that two other persons sustained injuries in the renewed supremacy battle between cult groups in the state.

It was gathered that the victims were killed at Upper Mission, Ugbowo and Oluku areas of Benin as well as Auchi.

Three of them were said to have been killed in Upper, Ugbowo and Oluku while one was allegedly killed around Okhoro junction by new Benin and three in Auchi including an Okada rider and a final year student of Auchi Polytechnic, one Miss Ibrahim Asmat.

It was gathered that the student was on bike when gunmen, who were out to kill a revenue collector, opened fire killing her, Okada rider as well as the revenue collector.

It was further gathered that a popular ‘big boy’ in Benin and his girlfriend were shot at a popular hotel around Aikhionbare area in the GRA by suspected cultists.

When contacted, the state command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...