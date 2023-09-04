Kidnappers withhold victims after collecting N3m ransom in Ekiti

The abductors of two persons in Ekiti have refused to release them after collecting N3 million as ransom two weeks ago. Daily Trust gathered that…

Daily Trust gathered that the victims, Fagbemi Abayomi and Ojo Musa, were both abducted in Aisegba-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the state at gunpoint

A close family source, who preferred not to be named, said the kidnappers contacted her on the phone to demand N15 million ransom but later reduced it to N10 million, a day later.

She said family members were shocked when the victims were not released two weeks after payment.

“We laboured hard to raise the money but our hope was dashed by the adamant nature of the kidnappers.

“The most painful aspect of it is that we have not been able to reach out to them on the telephone. The number the kidnappers used in reaching out to us had been switched off,” she said.

Contacted, the Amotekun commander in Ekiti, Brig-Gen. Olu Adewa said the command was making frantic efforts to rescue the victims.

