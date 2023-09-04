Father, 2 sons killed in Anambra building collapse

A collapsed one-storey building with pent house in Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has killed a father and…

The man identified as Chizoba Aniefuna, a builder and his two sons lost their lives following the collapse of the building under construction.

An eyewitness said one of the relatives of the builder trapped in the building was rescued and rushed to St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi.

When officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Chris Obiora arrived at the scene, manual labourers were seen on rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the site.

Speaking after the dead bodies were brought out from the debris, the Anambra State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Meju stated that poor foundation, poor concrete mixture, poor quality of materials, poor wearing cost capacity, non-conformity to standard, non-approval from relevant regulatory authorities led to the avoidable tragedy.

He announced the seal-off of the collapse site, noting that the owner of the building, Mr. Chukwunafu Anamanjo will be invited for questioning to aid investigation.

