400 Anambra youths, women empowered with trade skills

No fewer than 400 youths and women in Onitsha North and South LGAs of Anambra State have been trained in entrepreneurial skills.

The training was facilitated by a former Member of the House of Representatives representing Onitsha South and North, Hon Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu.

The participants were trained on how to produce bleach, detergents, shampo, body oil, aftershave, body wash, tile cleaner, hair cream, toilet wash and insecticide and given certificates and stipends to start their own business.

The three-day training which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Empowerment in conjunction with the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), facilitated by Zalan Imperium Nigeria Limited and Dylaz Global Services Limited, was held at two venues: the Sharon Hall, Onitsha, and Obeleagu Hall, St Mary’s Catholic Church, Onitsha.

Addressing the participants at the venues of the training, the Chief Registrar of IAP, Ibrahim Abdul-Hamid, represented by Alhassan B. Usman and Useni Shamsudeen Adamu, commended the facilitator for the opportunity for the trainees to acquire relevant skills to be self-reliant.

He commended Hon Ikpeazu for attracting various empowerment programmes to her constituency to alleviate poverty and create jobs for the teeming youths and Women.

