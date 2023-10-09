4 die, 3 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

An early morning crash on Monday claimed four lives and injured three others along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Our correspondent gathered that the accident occurred at…

An early morning crash on Monday claimed four lives and injured three others along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Our correspondent gathered that the accident occurred at 12:45 am, involving a Luxury bus marked ACA533ZP which crashed into an unregistered vehicle.

Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said a total of 21 persons, 13 male adults and eight female adults, were involved in the accident.

Okpe said three of the 21 persons, one male and two females sustained injuries in the road crash, while four others, all male, died.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control,” Okpe added.

She disclosed that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the Idera morgue.

Okpe quoted the FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, to have described the incident as an avoidable one if necessary caution had been put in place and ‘simple rules’ obeyed.

Uga advised motorists to apply a common sense speed limit, especially at night when visibility is poor.

While sympathising with the families of the victims for the loss, he enjoined them to contact FRSC, Mowe Unit Command, for more information about the crash.

