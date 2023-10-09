Simi knocks female skitmakers for mocking African mothers

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko fondly known as Simi has lashed out to some female skit makers over their portrayal of African mothers when…

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko fondly known as Simi has lashed out to some female skit makers over their portrayal of African mothers when they attend parties.

The female Nigerian skitmakers, Ashmusy, Nons_Miraj, among others in a video captioned, ‘POV: You go to dinner dressed like African mothers with your friends’, showed the female skitmakers in a restaurant eating like gluttons in what seem to portray the way ‘African mothers’ behave when they go on an outing.

On Instagram alone, Ashmusy has about 1.7m followers while her colleague, Nons_Miraj, has 977,000 followers on the microblogging site.

Reacting to the skit, the mother of one and wife of music star, Adekunle Gold via her social media account stated that the video made her angry. More so, the 35-year-old Duduke singer added that she does not know anyone’s mother who eats the way the skitmakers portrayed. Simi further advised the skit makers to get their jokes together

Simi wrote, “That video about African moms where they looked a mess and were eating like dogs made me mad. I don’t know anybody’s mom that acts like that. Y’all get your jokes together.”(sic)

The songstress started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008, titled Ogaju. She also played as one of the top judges in season 7 of the Nigerian Idol TV show in 2022.

She gained public recognition in 2014 after releasing “Tiff”, a song that was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015. Simi signed a record deal with X3M Music in 2014 but left the label in May 2019 following the expiration of her contract.

