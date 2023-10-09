MAPOLY suspends academic activities amid workers’ indefinite strike

The Management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has suspended its academic activities following the refusal of workers to call off their strike…

The Management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has suspended its academic activities following the refusal of workers to call off their strike action.

Our correspondent reports that both the academic and non-academic staff of the polytechnic had on Thursday embarked on an indefinite strike due to nonpayment of their July, August and September salaries.

In an internal memorandum sent to all students by the Registrar, Olubunmi Elewodalu, the Management said it is suspending academic activities for one week, starting from Monday, October 9.

The internal memo tagged, MAP/REG. 486/VOL I/188, dated 8th October 2023, urged all students to stay off campus until otherwise directed.

“The Management of the Polytechnic on behalf of the Academic Board is hereby announcing the suspension of all Academic activities for a period of One (1) week.

“The temporary suspension of academic activities is a result of the need to address the prevailing circumstances in the Polytechnic.

“The suspension of academic activities will be effective from Monday, 9th October to Friday, 13th October, 2023. During this period, all students are enjoined to stay off the campus until otherwise directed.

“The above directive of Management is hereby conveyed to you for your information and necessary action,” the internal memorandum read.

The Public Relations Officer of MAPOLY, Yemi Ajibola, confirmed the suspension of academic activities.

He said: “Yes. Management issued that (memo). It is important for students to go home since their lecturers will not be available to meet them in classes.”

Meanwhile, students of the polytechnic have threatened to stage a peaceful protest on Monday over the situation of things in MAPOLY.

