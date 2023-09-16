33 kidnapped victims freed in Bauchi

No fewer than 33 kidnapped victims including women and children have regained their freedom 24 hours after they were kidnapped at gunpoint in Alkaleri Local…

No fewer than 33 kidnapped victims including women and children have regained their freedom 24 hours after they were kidnapped at gunpoint in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The victims were rescued following a directive by the state Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, who hails from the area.

It was learnt that the Joint Security Taskforce engaged the bandits and secured the release of all the 33 kidnapped victims, hale and hearty.

Caretaker Chairman of Alkaleri local government, Comrade Bala Ibrahim Mahmoud, received the victims Friday night from the security operatives in Yalwan Duguri of Alkaleri LGA.

Mahmoud said that the victims were kidnapped by gunmen on their way back from the market and taken into the forest.

Mahmoud commended the security agencies on their quick response that eventually led to the release of the victims from captivity.

He promised that all the 33 released kidnapped victims would undergo medical checkups before any further actions.

Alkaleri LGA is one of the three LGAs in Bauchi State where bandits and armed robbers are having a field day, kidnapping people at will and collecting huge amounts in ransom from the families of the victims.

