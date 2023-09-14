Man arrested for abducting, killing 2 Bauchi workers

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Umar, aged 40, who allegedly abducted, killed and buried two casual workers in a shallow grave…

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Umar, aged 40, who allegedly abducted, killed and buried two casual workers in a shallow grave in Taranka village in Gamawa LGA.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement, said, “On 10/09/2023 at about 0958hrs one Adamu Mohammed, aged 57 years, of Taranka village, Gamawa LGA, Bauchi State, reported at the Gamawa Divisional Police Headquarters that about one month ago that Kabiru Idi, aged 36 years, and Bato Ali, aged 18 years, were missing.

“One Ibrahim Umar, aged 40, of Dankunkuru village, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, who came to the said Taranka village for charcoal business was suspected to have perfected the abduction of the aforementioned persons. On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were quickly drafted to the scene and eventually arrested the suspect.”

Wakil said that during interrogation the suspect confessed to have killed and buried the two casual workers in a shallow grave on the outskirts of the town, adding that requisite coroner’s form was filled and the bodies were exhumed for discreet investigation and “the bodies were established to be those of the missing persons and were certified death by a medical practitioner.”

He added that the command handed over the corpses to the relatives for burial, noting that further investigation uncovered that the accused killed the two persons in a bid to make ritual money with their corpses.

He further said,’’ During a search at the suspect’s residence, one rubber gallon containing liquid substances suspected to be human blood was recovered. Investigation is still in progress to uncover the mystery behind the incident.’’

