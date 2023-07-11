Awujale demands holistic approach to tackle insecurity

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has called for a holistic approach and synergy among the security agencies…

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has called for a holistic approach and synergy among the security agencies to curtail insecurity in the country.

Oba Adetona made this known while receiving members of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), group 1, set 45, Senior Executive Course, 2023, Kuru, Jos, who were on a courtesy visit at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The monarch said, ‘’National security is an issue that affects everyone and as such, all Nigerians must take it more seriously, especially now that the country is facing challenges.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is multi-dimensional, any attempt to address the growing menace, make it effective and sustainable, needs to be holistic, skillfully combining ‘hard’, military solutions with ‘soft’ approaches aimed at tackling the socio-economic underpinnings of conflict and crime’’.

In Sagamu, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has called on the government at the centre to always come up with more policies that would be of benefit to the well-being of the people.

Responding, leader of the delegation, Prof. Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam said her team was in the state to study industrialisation, climate change and energy security, as mandated by the federal government.

