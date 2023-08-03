3 arrested with 7,728 kg hemp, bullet proof vests, pistol pouches

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said it has arrested three suspected drug traffickers, Onyakachi Cletus…

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said it has arrested three suspected drug traffickers, Onyakachi Cletus (42), Emodi Chukwuma (45) and Akwebe Mike (42), with 7,728kg of weeds suspected to be hemp destined for the South East.

It also listed other items seized to include 20 pieces of pistol pouches, 15 pieces of jack knives and 15 bulletproof jackets, also destined for the South East.

The acting Controller of Zone A, Ikeja, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, who made the disclosure while showcasing some of the seizures made by the unit in July, 2023, said the suspects were arrested in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

He noted that the suspects were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Receiving the suspects on behalf of the Lagos State Command of NDLEA, Deputy Commander Bashir Oladosu said that all hands must be on deck to achieve a drug-free society.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...