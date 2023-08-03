Ogun LG engages butchers to battle anthrax

The Chairman of Ijebu North LGA of Ogun State, Omobolaji Odusanya, has engaged butchers in the area as part of effort to curtail the recent…

The Chairman of Ijebu North LGA of Ogun State, Omobolaji Odusanya, has engaged butchers in the area as part of effort to curtail the recent outbreak of the contagious anthrax.

Odusanya said the butchers were expected to promote hygiene and safety protocols.

Odusanya, who spoke at a meeting with the butchers in Ijebu Igbo, said it was imperative to meet with stakeholders and take proactive steps towards nipping the disease in the bud, as well as inform them on the best ways to handle livestock.

Responding, the Chairman of the butchers’ association in the area, Alhaji Musa Abesin, said proper monitoring by veterinary experts would help checkmate the spread of the disease.

