23rd IBB golf club ladies’ championship tees off Thursday

The IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Ladies Close Golf championship’s 23rd edition tees off on Thursday.

Over 200 Amateur Golfers from the Prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja have registered for the 36 holes championship.

Rachael Danjuma won the last year’s edition.

The Ceremonial tee-off is expected to be performed by the Chairman of the Club’s Board of Trustees, General (Rtd) IBM Haruna.

The Lady Captain, Folashade Olateju said this year’s event would be competed among Handicap One to Fifty-Four under the new World Handicap System.

“This is the first time this Ladies’ close championship will be played under the newly introduced WHS in our Club.

“Gentlemen and Ladies under the Veteran category will play for one day, while the ladies handicap one to Fifty-four will be playing for two days,” She said.

The nett game competition which will be ceremonially teed off on Thursday will climax on Saturday as winners will go home with different trophies and prizes.

