‘Akpabio Not behind My Removal from senate’, Abbo makes U-Turn

Elisha Abbo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator recently sacked by the Appeal Court, has tendered apology to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio for accusing him for plotting his removal.

Addressing newsmen after news of his sack broke, Abbo had said Akabio targeted him for opposing his emergence as head of the National Assembly.

Abbo had aligned with Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who was involved in a keen contest for the position.

When he featured on Arise Television on Wednesday, the lawmaker who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District said, “I have to say with all sense of humility and responsibility that the press release we issued yesterday was premature and based on the available information at our disposal.

“As of today, we have discovered a lot of things, and yesterday night, I had a discussion with the Senate President, and I am convinced that he is not involved.”

He quoted Akpabio as saying to him, “I swear by my mother’s grave that I’m not involved; I don’t even know that you’re in court. For a number three citizen to come up to tell me that he has sworn on his mother’s grave, a woman that he loves so much, a woman who brought him up after he lost his father at the age of six, I don’t see a reason why he would lie,” he added.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, nullified the election of Abbo and declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amos Yohanna, as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election.

Abbo had blamed his fate on the Senate President.

He alleged that Akpabio was behind his ousting saying it was because he did not support him to emerge the President of the Senate.

