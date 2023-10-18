First-class monarch, Bayelsa gov’t trade blame over ‘N28,000’ monthly allowance

The Ibedaowei of Opokuma Kingdom in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRM King Collins Aranka, has alleged that despite the current economic realities,…

The Ibedaowei of Opokuma Kingdom in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRM King Collins Aranka, has alleged that despite the current economic realities, the state government pays N28,000 monthly stipends to first class traditional rulers in the state.

The revered monarch expressed his disappointment on Wednesday while receiving the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for November 11 election, Chief Timipre Sylva, and other leaders of the party in the state.

He lamented that the state government was not taking adequate care of the royal fathers.

The incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, hails from Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

However, the state government has faulted the claim, saying that traditional rulers in the state were paid far more than N28,000.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “We have watched with dismay the video of HRM King Collins Aranka of Opokuma Kingdom commenting on the monthly allowance paid traditional rulers by the Bayelsa State Government.

“While the government will continue to respect the exalted stool of His Majesty, it is expedient to set the records straight.

“HRM King Aranka had erroneously told his guest, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his palace in Opokuma town, that traditional rulers in the state were being paid N28,000 as monthly allowance. This is patently incorrect and false in every material sense.

“While the APC members are feasting on the misinformation, it is proper to lay bare the facts that Bayelsa State Government pays First Class Kings in the status of King Aranka the sum of N650,000 monthly.

“Second Class Kings receive N120,000, Third Class Kings get N80,000 while Fourth Class Kings are paid the sum of N30,000 monthly.

“Having made this clarification, the government would not join issues any further with the traditional institution over the unfortunate comments by HRM King Collins Aranka of Opokuma Kingdom.”

