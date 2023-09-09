2 volunteer guards, woman gunned down

Gunmen believed to be bandits have shot three people including two members of Benue State Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) dead in Ugba rural town of Logo…

Gunmen believed to be bandits have shot three people including two members of Benue State Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) dead in Ugba rural town of Logo Local Government Area of the state.

Locals said that the volunteer guards were killed in Ugba while the third person, a lady, was shot dead in Abeda-Shitile community, both in Logo LGA.

It was gathered that many others sustained varied degrees of injuries after the gunmen opened fire on the villagers on Thursday afternoon.

A former council chairman of Logo LGA, Terser Agber, told our correspondent on telephone that two persons believed to be officers of a former vigilante group disbanded by the immediate past administration were killed by unknown gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BCVG, Ahokegh Collins Terkimbi, told our correspondent on telephone that two people were killed by the gunmen.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for Benue Police, SP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive any report of the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...