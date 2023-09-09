Banditry: Emir threatens to dethrone district, ward heads

The Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, has threatened to dethroned any district head or ward head found abetting bandits in their respective domains.…

The monarch, who gave the warning at meeting with traditional rulers including district heads and ward heads, said intelligence report had revealed that some ward heads were assisting criminals and criminality.

The monarch added that the security report also showed that some ward heads were inviting their relatives to come to Ningi Emirate for kidnapping business, stating that the emirate will conduct a proper screening to profile all the ward heads with a view to fishing out the bad eggs among them.

The traditional ruler gave two weeks ultimatum to the district heads and ward heads to end the insecurity militating against the peace in their respective areas or promptly reports suspicious movements of criminals in their areas to appropriate authorities.

Responding on behalf of the district heads, Alh Ya’u Shehu Abubakar, the district head of Burra, assured the monarch that they will abide by the directives.

